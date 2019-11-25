A Day of Pampering for Grandmothers

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) at University of Charleston (UC) is accepting nominations for a program called Glam-Maw, designed to celebrate grandparents who take care of their grandchildren. According to the release UC is taking nominations for grandmothers raising their grandchildren who deserve a day of pampering.

Four grandmothers will be chosen. The grandmothers day will begin with a spa and appetizers (courtesy of La Famiglia and Salon Fresh), which will then be followed by a dinner, and ending the night off with tickets to the Cirque Musica Holiday Dreams at the Keith Albee Theatre.

The release states West Virginia is second in the nation in regards to the number of grandparents raising grandchildren, and the first in the nation in regard to children in state’s custody due to parental substance use.

“Grandparents are often working multiple jobs to support grandchildren, playing chauffeur to sports practices and school events, and navigating many programs and service simultaneously,” President of WV DII Dr. Susan Bissett stated.

According to the release Bissett also believes that they need to find ways to celebrate unsung heroes of the opioid epidemic.

If you want to nominate a grandmother to be pampered for a day you can send an email to meaghangoffreda@dii.uwv.edu with your nominees name, address and phone number. Also include a brief description of why your nominee deserves to be Glam-Maw. The winners will be announced on December 2, 2019 through the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute’s Facebook live.