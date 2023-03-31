HIGH WIND WATCH: BEGINS SATURDAY MORNING

Issued when sustained winds 40mph or higher for more than an hour OR wind gusts exceeding 58 mph for any duration, is possible.

(END TIMES DIFFER BY COUNTY)

– Northwestern Pocahontas County (Snowshoe) until 2 AM Sunday Morning

– Eastern Nicholas County (Richwood, Grassy Falls, Carl) until 2am Sun. Morning

– Greenbrier County (Rainelle, Lewisburg, Neola) until 4 AM Sunday morning

– Summers County (Hinton, Farley, Hilldale) until 4 AM Sunday morning

– Monroe County (Union, Ballard) Until 4 AM Sunday Morning

-Mercer County (Princeton, Bluefield, Athens) until 4 AM Sunday Morning

Tazewell County (Richlands, Tazewell) until 4 AM Sunday Morning

– Bland County (Bland, Ceres, Carnot) until 4 AM Sunday Morning

Giles County (Pearisburg, French, Berton) until 4 AM Sunday Morning

– Eastern Pocahontas County (Marlinton, Burr, Frost, Boyer) until 8 PM Saturday Night

– Western Nicholas County (Summersville, Lockwood, Birch River) until 8 PM Saturday

-Fayette County (Oak Hill, Ansted, Bellwood) until 8 PM Saturday Night

-Raleigh County (Beckley, Arnett, Flat Top) until 8 PM Saturday Night

-Wyoming County (Pineville, Oceana, Mullins) until 8 PM Saturday Night

– McDowell County (Welch, Bradshaw, War) until 8 PM Saturday Night

Friday begins warmer than the past few days with morning temps already in the 40s. With southwest winds increasing from 5mph to 15mph through the morning into the afternoon, we warm up into the 60s for highs. Rain will being to push in from west to east, light at first, for the mid morning and early afternoon. By the evening hours, heavier rounds of rain are expected with about a third to half an inch of rain expected today. Aside from wet roads, we are looking in fine shape for today. Rain will tapper off after the dinner time hour for a spell but keep the umbrellas close by for your evening plans for a possible isolated shower.

Friday night we start to feel the effects of an approaching cold front with sustained winds (constant wind speed) of 25-30mph by midnight onwards. Wind gusts (sudden burst of wind) pushing 35-40mph possible as thunderstorms and heavy rain begins to push in once again from the west. A better chance of these thunderstorms is expected in the pre-dawn hours of our Saturday morning. While our severe weather threat is slim, wind damage is possible without storms as winds continue to pick up in intensity.

Saturday early morning, a cold front will be making it’s way through the region with thunderstorms and very windy conditions. Sustained winds 25-30mph or higher with wind gusts pushing 40-50mph at times. Thunderstorms likely along the front with heavy downpours leading to localized high water, rushing runoff, and poor drainage flooding. Most of our larger rivers and streams look to be ok but those problem areas should be monitored as we are expecting about an inch of rain in a short time. This is all before the sunrises so early commuters take note of roads with high water or flooded roads all together. Don’t Drown, Turn Around!

As temps go, Saturday is looking mild as we start in the 50s and work our way into the mid 60s. This is of course, moot as winds speeds from the west-northwest won’t make it enjoyable. As the front clears out, sunshine will return for a spell mid morning through the early afternoon but winds will be howling at 30-40mph with gusts pushing 50-60mph. This will last for hours so the soft grounds from morning rains will create the right conditions for trees to come down causing localized power outages. With strong winds like this, line workers may be delayed in getting repairs done so prepare for power outages lasting a while.

Saturday night we see a switch to full northwest winds still around 25-30mph with gusts pushing 40mph. More so along the higher elevations with longer High Wind Watches. This does allow moisture from the low to wrap around as we once again see clouds increase and a few light passing showers and even a snowflake or two for the higher mountains. No snow accumulations but the hint of the colder air to come will be easy to spot. Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday morning will be windy as we continue to see wind relax. Still pushing 15-20mph out of the northwest, gusting 25-35mph for the eastern mountains. It will be a cold day despite sunny skies with those winds. Temps work their way out of the 30s for the morning church services and only top out in the low to mid 50s. Wind chills, however, will certainly make it feel much colder. By Sunday evening winds will have calmed down around 5mph out of the west. Overnight lows improve slightly as a result into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be the day to certainly feel like April as we continue with sunshine and calmer weather. Morning temps are cool but warm up nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday a weak disturbance moves in from the southwest with mostly cloudy skies to start with an isolated shower or two through the morning and afternoon. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 70s. Better chance of rain for the late evening and overnight hours as we stay mild with lows in the low 50s thanks to the extra cloud cover.

Wednesday will be a soggy and gray day as showers filter in and out. Clouds are stubborn but thinning will allow for a peek or two of sunshine. Don’t get too excited as showers are a main feature of the day. Highs not hurt with southerly winds as we once again work our way into the upper 70s.

Thursday is when we finally see the main part of this system push through by way of a cold front. More hours of rain than Wednesday with heavier round for the afternoon and evening. Highs do start to slide as winds shift from the west cooling us off into the low to mid 60s. High pressure does start to move in Thursday night to help us dry out.

Friday ends the week with sunshine throughout the day but cooler temps overall. Starting off in the upper 30s we’ll warm up into the upper 50s with 60s likely for the lowlands. Overall, not a bad finish to the week.

Saturday looks dry, for now, as cooler air really settles in. A frost start with temps in the upper 20s and 30s, it’ll take a while to shake the chill under sunny skies. Highs struggle their way into the mid 50s.

Sunday starts colder than Saturday with temps in the low to mid 20s. Sunshine helps us some as we warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s. A day that will feel better in the sunshine but cool in the shade.

In your extended day forecast, temps fall back some as April still tries to figure out what it wants. A typical start to the month as far as the record books but looking colder than the general consensus may want. Give it time and that April feel will return if long range outlooks are any indication.

FRIDAY

Increasing showers, heavy rain, late thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s

SATURDAY

Early morning thunderstorm exit. STRONG WINDS/Power Outages. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns but cooler overall. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Hello April. Sunshine and warm. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Sct. showers, some sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers off and on. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Heavy rain to start. Cloudy overall. Clearing late. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine but cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Sunny but warming up. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Increasing clouds. Rain late. Highs in the 60s.







