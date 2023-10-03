Tuesday is a foggy and cool morning but once again, high pressure ensures sunshine. Temps warm up quickly in the morning to reach the 70s by lunch time. This time a cloud or two to add variety to our skyline, but we remain dry. Comfortably dry at that as humidity levels remain low. Highs reach the upper 70s for most with a few towards the west nudging the 80 degree mark again.

Wednesday is another top tier October day with patchy light fog in the morning but sunshine to burn that off. Temps in the 80s for more of us across the region with the exception being the ridge lines and higher elevations remaining in the upper 70s. A cloud or two but again, we’re dry.

Thursday will be our last day of the week where we enjoy temps in the upper 70s as clouds are on the increase late afternoon into the evening hours. A beautiful sunset waits for us as our next system is looking to move in for Friday. Enjoy the 70s while you can because we’re in for a shot of cold air looking to last for a while.

Friday morning clouds continue to increase as we start the day cool in the mid 50s. We don’t warm up much thanks to mostly cloudy skies with highs only managing the upper 60. Rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon with scattered showers lasting through the overnight. We may squeeze out a few dry moments, but evening plans will require the umbrellas. Winds pick up out of the northwest after the cold front of the afternoon pushes through.

Saturday morning is a cloudy, breezy, chilly one as our cold front pushes out but colder air rushes in behind. Showers end by mid morning but it’ll take a bit for the clouds to clear, especially for our eastern mountains. Peeks of sunshine for the afternoon won’t help battle the cold air rushing in as highs only manage the upper 50s. Gardeners take note, areas of frost are expected Saturday night as lows drop into the 30s. Some plants will need protections, especially those for susceptible to the cold.

Sunday the sunshine returns but man, are we going to feel like October. Morning temps in the upper 30s and we only manage the mid 50s by the late afternoon. At least the clouds clear a little more for a deep blue sky to emerge. Once again, overnight lows dip into the 30s with deeper valleys at risk of frost.

In your extended forecast, we’re in the cool weather for the long haul as our jet stream remains to our south. The colder than average pattern won’t change until our jet stream pushes back towards the north which doesn’t look likely until the middle of the month. Gardeners will want to pay special attention as overnight lows dip into the 30s and 40s. The growing season is nearly at its end.

TUESDAY

Beautiful day with sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny, comfortable, and WARM! Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny to start, increasing clouds, dry day. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Cloudy start, PM Rain, windy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Chilly, damp morning, gradual clearing. Highs in the 50s!

SUNDAY

Frosty morning, cold afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

TUESDAY

Crisp sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny, passing cloud or two. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clouds, PM sct. shower. Highs in the 60s.