A Few More Clouds Today, Still Above Average

Tuesday, a touch more clouds appear in the sky but it will do very little to stop the sun from heating things up. We’re back in the 60s for another comfortable and above average day.

Wednesday, we have the shot at possibly seeing a few thunderstorms other wise mostly just rain showers are expected. The thunderstorm chance really hinges on whether or not we see a good dose of sunshine which will help to produce some instability.

Thursday, we have a definite shot at some thunderstorms. For the time being the strongest storms are sticking off to our west but the threat of one or two being a touch stronger still remains. Highs stick to the upper 60s and low 70s for most.

Friday some lasting rain showers and possibly a handful of thunderstorms remain in the area for the first half of the day. Eventually we dry out but we might hold onto a little bit of extra cloud cover. Highs stick to the low to mid 60s for most.

Saturday isn’t looking bad, and is likely to be nicer of the two days for the weekend. A few clouds remain from the rain that went by during the end of the week but it does little to impact how nice the day will be as highs rocket back to the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight Saturday we do see rain chances begin to increase though!

Sunday we see rain continue from the overnight hours, mostly just showers. A cold front will have passed the night before, the cause for the rain, and we’ll feel it as temperatures drop to the upper 50s and low 60s for the day.

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than seasonable chill back into the air. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well.

In the extended forecast, we return to fairly seasonable weather temperature wise. A few odd chances for rain remain here or there as we close out the month too.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with rain possible late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances during the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.