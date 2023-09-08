Tonight showers and thunderstorms continue to roam the region before fading completely after midnight. A storm or two before hand could be on the strong side, especially for our mountain counties. Strong winds will be the main threat. Temps remain muggy and cool with northeast winds as we drop into the low to mid 60s. A sprinkle or two in the mountains is possible early morning Saturday, but most should be dry well into our Saturday morning.

Saturday our cold front looks to stall out along the eastern seaboard keeping shower chances alive and well, especially for our mountain counties. There will be some dry time, especially in the morning through early afternoon, but once showers start, there won’t be much of a break through the evening hours. Showers will fade after sunset for most but our eastern mountains will hold on to a few sprinkles through the overnight. Highs struggle to reach the mid 70s

Sunday our stalled front continues to fling showers our way for a mostly cloudy day overall. While some breaks will be had, expect more rain than Saturday late morning into the afternoon. A rumble or two can’t be ruled out, but most will only contend with steady rain at time. For the mountains, expect a cool day in the low 70s while those towards the west inch closer to the mid 70s.

Monday clouds hold tight for a mostly cloudy, if not cloudy start to the day. Rain from Sunday should be gone by dawn save a mountain drizzle, misty fog issue. Clouds fade enough for some sunshine in the afternoon as skies become partly cloudy but the evening. Highs take a hit and only mange the low to mid 70s

Tuesday is a split day with a dry start with increasing clouds by noon. Temps will range from the low 70s to the mid 70s depending on who hangs onto the sunshine longer through the afternoon. Rain pushes in west to east mid afternoon through our evening hours with several rounds of broken showers. We’ll carry the rain through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a stormy day with a cold front expected which looks to bring scattered showers early in the day followed by scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Temps will rise into the 70s before cooler air filters in behind the front. It’ll be a day to watch for the potential of a couple thunderstorms.

Thursday break out the flannel, the throw blankets, the pumpkin spice whatevers and settle in for a cool and sunshine filled fall day. Highs, for the lowlands, barely make the low 70s by the late afternoon meaning much of the day we’re in the 60s with our mountain counties certainly stuck there all day. Expect temps to drop fast after sunset as we cool back into the 50s.

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Lee is now a building Category 4 hurricane in the Central Atlantic with 155mph winds as of 11am, Friday, September 8th. Long range forecasts look to keep Lee out to sea but high uncertainty of when it will make a turn north means those with family or vacation plans in or around the Eastern Seaboard will certainly want to keep a close eye on Lee for indirect impacts like rough surf and windy conditions.

In your extended we look to feel a little more like fall as we get closer to the official end of summer September 22nd. First day of fall on the 23rd is looking seasonal so far. Of course, with hurricane season reaching its peak season, eyes on the Atlantic ocean and Gulf of Mexico for changes to long forecast trends.

TONIGHT

T-storms fade, showers remain. Muggy. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Dry start, sct showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sun & clouds. Sct. showers at times. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Building clouds, hit and miss showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers and t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds. Iso. AM shower east. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and comfy. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine, touch warmer. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Fall like sunshine. Highs in the 70s.