BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Holy Week draws to a close, Heart of God Ministries in Beckley will offer a unique musical on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

“The 21 Century Reposing of Jesus” is a worship musical with a unique twist: Worshipers will hear a eulogy for Christ, delivered by the tax collector-turned-disciple, Nicodemus, and words of condolences from Joanna, a friend of Jesus’ family.

“We’re having a funeral for Jesus,” Heart of God Musical Ministry Director Crystal Tucker said on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Musical numbers include “I’m Going Away” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” performed by The Believers’ Choir at Heart of God Ministries.

“It is biblically accurate,” Tucker assured the public. “We didn’t change the theology of the story. We just brought it from the first century to the twenty-first century.”

Blue Ridge Funeral Home loaned a coffin to the church for the musical, but Tucker said the show is not “macabre” and is a celebration of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.

“It’s going to make you worship. It’s going to make you cry, it’s going to make you rejoice — all of those things,” said Tucker.

“21 Century Reposing of Jesus” starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Heart of God Ministries at 1703, S. Kanawha Street, Beckley.

Admission is free, said Tucker.

Tucker said the full show will be live-streamed on Facebook at 7 p.m.