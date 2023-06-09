Friday starts out cool as many of us find ourselves in the upper 40s. As the sun rises, so do our temps with the 60s by lunchtime. It’ll be a struggle with the thick haze but a few of us in the lowlands will push into the low 70s while our higher elevations top out in the upper 60s. A few clouds this afternoon which may be missed through thick haze. Otherwise, a comfortable day.

Tonight we enjoy a cool evening as temps dip after sunset. A light westerly breeze will keep fog at bay as we dip into the upper 40s once again. As for the haze, expect that to thicken into the overnight.

Saturday we start the day once again with hazy skies but will start to notice a little more blue in the skies in the afternoon as winds start to change direction. Temps take a step up thanks to both less haze and westerly winds as we push into the upper 70s. Don’t forget the sunscreen as you enjoy an easy Saturday, weather wise.

Sunday church services in the early morning look in good shape but by midday, a few clouds begin to push in. We’ll manage to break the 80 degree mark for most while our higher elevations stay on the upper 70s side of the thermometer. While we do look to stay dry for the day, our rain chances grow the farther we get into our Sunday evening. A few hit and miss showers Sunday night turn into steady rains overnight through our Monday.

Monday is a soggy day as a complex and large system swirls its way into the region. Repeated rounds of heavy rain can be expected with a few short breaks here and there. Runoff and standing water in poor drainage zones will likely face some issues in the heaviest of rain spells which is good to remember during commute times. Highs are slightly cooler as a result of less sunshine and northwest winds returning as we struggle into the low 70s.

Tuesday is a drier day overall, but our little system hasn’t left just yet. A few pop-up showers still likely here and there. Highs push into the low 70s thanks to the extra clouds hanging around. By the afternoon, a pop-up t-storm is likely with many just seeing a few passing showers.

Wednesday we get in on the back side of our stubborn little system with a few light showers pushing through. Hit and miss rain will give us some outdoor time, but not enough to for any real projects. You may get the front yard mowed, but the back yard may have to wait kind of day. Highs are back into the upper 70s with the extra sunshine between showers.

Thursday we finally kick out our little rain maker with a few showers early on then breaking up by the afternoon. A pop-up shower in the mountains still likely but the trend will be running drier for most. Highs are hurt just a bit with a few more clouds on the back end of our exiting system with the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

In your extended forecast we dry out for a few days and enjoy a another stretch of summer-time weather with highs back into the low 80s and sunshine. As we still find ourselves in transition between spring and summer, the rain showers will return but temps look to stay steady above average.

FRIDAY

Hazy but comfortable. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Iso. PM T-storms, heavy rain late. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Rounds of heavy rain. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Sct. showers, PM t-storm. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Few breaks between showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Off & On showers. Highs in the 70s

FRIDAY

Gradual clearing, sunshine PM. Highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns! Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Beautiful Day! Sunshine and warm. Highs in the 80s.

