Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A local health fair was hosted in Raleigh County on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The Coalfields Community Health Fair was hosted at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The fair included over 70 different vendors and provided things like blood pressure checks, cancer screenings, and even a desk to learn how to perform CPR.

Tammy Hall-Richardson, Director of Case Management for Raleigh General Hospital, tells 59News community coalition was put on hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

“We serve a very rural health population. We serve a proud population. People don’t like to ask for help, they feel that it’s begging if they ask for help, and to bring everyone together under one roof, on a beautiful day like today, they can come out and see what services are available,” Hall-Richardson said.

Hall-Richardson said when they hosted a health fair during last spring, there were around 500 visitors. They are hoping this health fair exceeds those numbers.