A historic high school football game set to return

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A historic high school football game is set to return to the two Virginias this week.

One of the oldest and most storied rivalries in the country pits the Bluefield Beavers of West Virginia and the Graham G Men of Virginia against each other on the gridiron.

The game was originally set for the opening week of the high school football season but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications. The game was rescheduled for Oct. 8.

However the Beavers were set to play this Oct. 1, that game did not happen, but the reason was not confirmed. Since the original game was postponed, the Beavers have only played one game, a heartbreaking loss to county rivals, the Princeton Tigers.

While on the other side of the border, the G-Men have played and won all four of their games. Setting up what should be an interesting matchup for this week.