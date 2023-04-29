BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — “The Art of Pickling” was the theme of Saturday’s Culinary Series at Tamarack Saturday. The event hosted by Tamarack Executive Chef Stephen Gustard gave attendees a demonstration of various techniques, recipes, and professional tips for the kitchen.

Creative Specialist with Tamarack, Sara Horning, says “It gives the local community an opportunity to speak with our chefs and learn a little something…New recipe, a new way to take something from Tamarack home with them…”

The event offered a cooking demonstration on various brines to use with different vegetables. And it wasn’t just for show, those in attendance were given samples of recipes being made along with copies of the recipes to take home.

Executive Chef Stephen Gustard said in a press release, “We are thrilled to offer this demonstration on pickling at Tamarack Marketplace. It’s a wonderful opportunity for to learn a traditional culinary skill and gain insights into the art and science of pickling.”

The open to the public event continues on May 20th covering the topic “Become a Meat Mavon” followed by “Can It!” June 3rd. Horning says they hope to expand the series with more topics for the future.

For more information on the Culinary Series at Tamarack or to purchase a $10 ticket or $30 season pass to attend, visit the culinary page on their website, or call 304-256-6843.