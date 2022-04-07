BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground.



Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they love hosting events for the community to enjoy.

“We love our city, we love our county,” said Hodges. “We want to reach out any way we can so we’re having something fun for Easter weekend for families.”



Pastor Hodges also invited everyone to their Good Friday and Easter services.