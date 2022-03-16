PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Daily Bread located on High Street offers daily freshly made baked goods.

Kenya Kadjo, one of the co-owners along with her family said they created this bakery for the love of food. They bake everything from scratch including pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Kadjo said since they’ve opened, almost all of their items sell out.

“This is actually the home we grew up in. My parents bought this home in 1985. 85 and so they’ve had it since then and we just decided that we would try, there’s nothing much in the neighborhood anymore and so it was a great opportunity for us to have a business,” Kadjo said.

The bakery is located on 403 High Street in Princeton.