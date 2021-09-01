A new business hopes to keep tourism alive in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– A local Bluefield man renovated a 15-year-old vacant building to turn it into something great for the community. A soft opening was held for Blue Mountain Rustic (BMR) on Tuesday, August 31.

Allen Hatfield created BMR because he believes that the arts and culture around the area are dying. Attractions that BMR provides for the public include a produce stand, allowing vendors to sell their goods or services, an event space featuring live music and parties, woodworking, jewelry-making class, and a gem mine for children.

“We’re losing the arts. I wanted to bring this to the area and allow the community to experience different things,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield once owned The Villa, an Italian restaurant and bar, in Bluefield, Virginia. He said he decided to close the restaurant for numerous reasons including wanting to spend time with family.

In the future, Hatfield hopes to offer lodging and cabins for tourists that want to explore the Hatfield-McCoy trails or the Back of the Dragon attraction located in Tazewell. He also wants to fill a pond on the property with trout and catfish for the possibility of fishing games for children.

“The good thing about my place is that people can come in all seasons,” Hatfield said.

Blue Mountain Rustic is located at 38425 Governor G. C. Perry Highway, Bluefield, Virginia 24605.