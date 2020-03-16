A New Chapter Bookstore limits contact between customers and employees

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you plan on socially distancing yourself during the COVID-19 outbreak, A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg is there to assist!

In an effort to provide a safe and clean environment for those who enjoy the company of a good book, the bookstore is implementing a new program. Customers can now place an order over the phone, messaging their Facebook page, or even sending an email.

Manager Shaye Gadomski said this just one part of their effort to limit the potential spread of the virus.

“I mean, we’ve already been a clean business and we try to be as clean as possible because we want our booksellers and readers to be safe,” Gadomski said. “But we’re just being more observant of it. We always wash our hands and sanitize but now we are being more diligent and doing it multiple times a day.”

They are also hoping to have a website up and running by the end of the week.

Books can be shipped directly to an address. If you choose to pay over the phone, you can pick up your order curbside.

To order a book, you can call 681-318-3501 or email shaye@newchapterbookswv.com.