A New Chapter bookstore reschedules poetry and wine night

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A New Chapter Bookstore’s Poetry and Wine night is being rescheduled.

The event was postponed due to the COVID-19 oandemic. Staff at the bookstore said postponing Poetry and Wine night was in everyone’s best interest to limit the spread of the virus.

Manager Shaye Gadomski said they hope to reschedule for a warmer date.

“Again, we want them to be safe,” Gadomski said. “So, we’ve just decided ultimately together that we should cancel that and reschedule for a later date so we can be healthy and happy and celebrate when it’s a little warmer outside too.”

There is no word yet on when the Poetry and Wine night will be rescheduled. Gadomski said the bookstore will let their patrons know the new date when they can.

For now, the store remains open and is providing curbside pickup for those who want to utilize that amenity.