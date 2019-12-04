A New Chapter holds pajama drive with publisher Penguin Random House

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A New Chapter bookstore in Lewisburg is currently looking for pajama donations.

On the Friday, December 6, 2019, A New Chapter is having a Llama Llama Pajama Party. To kick that off, the bookstore is holding a pajama drive where people can make donations.

One of their publishers, Penguin Random House, said they will match every pajama set they get with a book and give them away to children during this holiday season.

Manager Shaye Gadomski said that this time of year is when it’s the most important for children to have nice, cozy pajamas of their own.

“Christmas is around the corner and everyone isn’t as fortunate so it’s very timely to get a warm set of pajamas and a story and it’s something they can really have as their own,” Gadomski said. “A lot of children, if they go to a shelter or something, they don’t have anything else with them.”

If you’d like to donate a set of new pajamas, you can bring them to A New Chapter this week during business hours.