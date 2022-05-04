GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A new tool helps voters deal with issues they may face after redistricting.

GoVoteWV.com is a new resource to help voters find their new voting districts.

Since the 2020 elections, the state of West Virginia has redrawn its district lines, from 67 districts with multiple representatives per district in 2020, to 100 single-representative districts in 2022.

So you may see some unfamiliar names on your ballot this year, but GoVoteWV.com‘s interactive map feature can help voters learn everything they need to know before election day.

“We’re actually leading the nation with a GIS interactive map, which allows you to get on our website GoVoteWV.com and you type in your address, the map will pop up, a pin will drop exactly at the address you name,” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner told 59News. “And then it will show your magisterial district, your house district, your senate district, congressional district, and so on.”

Secretary Warner said the new single-representative districts gave better representation to people who live in more rural areas, and will also help communities build stronger relationships with their local representatives.