HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A nursing graduate from WVU Tech’s School of Nursing shared her inspiring story about overcoming cancer while in college.

Brianna Richmond set her eyes on becoming a nurse at 10 years old after her grandmother suffered a fatal heart attack.

She saw the incredible way nurses helped her family through the ordeal and wanted to do the same for others.

Richmond successfully made it to her senior year of college when she was suddenly diagnosed with stage three Ovarian cancer in 2019.

“At first it was very difficult, but I was very determined to finish,” said Richmond. “I didn’t want to have a setback and failure was not an option for me.”

Richmond had to endure chemo treatments five days a week and eight hours a day while navigating rigorous classes.

On top of that, the COVID pandemic was in full force, creating yet another obstacle in her path.

Richmond was determined, however, that nothing would stand in her way of fulfilling her dream to be a nurse.

“I made up my mind that if I could do that for someone, and I could be an inspiration, or that light in the dark, that that was what I wanted to do,” said Richmond.

Despite all of the tribulations and setbacks, Richmond graduated from WVU Tech with a bachelor’s degree.

She now works as a nurse supervisor at the Summers County ARH.