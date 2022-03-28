TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– A proposed panhandling ordinance would deter pedestrians from collecting money from a dangerous intersection.

Panhandlers continue to cause concern for Tazewell County officials near Route 460 and Route 19 near Claypool Hill.

According to Sheriff Brian Hieatt with the Tazewell Sheriff’s Department, it’s dangerous for any pedestrian to sit and cross in the median. The proposed ordinance would help both deputies and residents.

“If this ordinance passes, that will give us the authority to be able to tell them to move and to charge them if they don’t move,” said Hieatt.

Tazewell County administrator Eric Young said it’s very dangerous because cars pass by at speeds of 50 to 65 miles per hour.

“A lot of people are spending a lot of time standing along the road whether they’re panhandling, camping out, or what have you, hitchhiking or whatever. That’s dangerous, so the board was concerned about that and wanted to do something about it to keep people from getting hurt,” said Young.

Sheriff Hieatt said the panhandlers aren’t just from the Tazewell County area.

“We’ve had several instances where people come from different counties and even different states and will come all the way to this intersection because it’s busy and because they feel people in this area are more generous and will make more money in our county and this area than they will in their own county or their own state,” said Hieatt.

The Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday, April 5, to vote on this ordinance.