PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Wyoming County Commission will hold a special meeting on Dec. 26, 2019. The special meeting will be held to discuss the recent passing of Sheriff C.S. Sherill Parker.

The meeting will also discuss or appoint a temporary Sheriff to fill the rest of the term. The meeting will be held at the Wyoming County Commission Chambers located in the Annex at 2 p.m.