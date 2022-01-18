A StormTracker 59 Special: Weekend winter storm recap

(WVNS) — After a very warm December, January seems to be making up lost time with very cold and active winter weather. StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley has a look back at what viewers saw in their backyards after our last round of snow.



From Saturday, January 15, 2022, through Tuesday, January 18, 2022, our StormTracker 59 Winter Weather Desk remained active for 37 hours as our region saw a very dynamic winter storm move through.



Meteorologist Liam Healy on Friday, Chief Meteorologist Heidi Moore on Saturday morning, To Meteorologist Bradley Wells Saturday night our meteorologists and the entire 59 News Team were busy days before preparing for live team coverage of our second winter storm of 2022.





Left to Right: Chief Meteorologist Heidi Moore, Morning Meteorologist Liam Healy, Weekend Meteorologist Bradley Wells



Then the storm came, slow at first, with freezing rain, sleet, and even sunshine for parts of our region. Something that gave us in the Beckley area something unusual to see, a rainbow in January during an ice storm.



But this slow start was expected. On 59News This Morning, Friday, January 15, 2022, Meteorologist Liam Healy told viewers, “There is that potential and this is important that these models are showing this here. We could have a bit of a dry slot so again, if the snow stops sometime Sunday, Sunday night, don’t think this is over.”

As our slow burning storm continued our forecast remained unchanged and team coverage continued in an effort to bring you the most in-depth look at this unique storm.

After the sun set the snow came in hard for areas to our southwest like McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties. Eventually heavy wet snow made it to our doorstep in Raleigh County and slid north into Fayette and Nicholas counties. Our teams were on the ground all day Sunday into Monday morning watching roads become impassible, wet roads turn to ice, and the entire region transform into a winter wonderland.



Then Monday proved to be a challenge for our team and those trying to venture out into the frozen Virginias. Along with heavy snow, 40mph winds greeted us Monday morning creating new issues. Wind blown snow created snow drifts of up to 2 feet, re-covered plowed roads, knocked out power for 1,000’s of customers, and just made the morning miserable.



5:45 A.M. Monday, January 17th, 2022 at the Marathon Gas Station on Odd Road in Ghent, West Virginia

During Monday 6am show, Chief Meteorologist Heidi Moore in Ghent, West Virginia said, “This is the absolute worst, guys. This wind is no joke it is blowing the snow everywhere.”



Followed by 59 News Reporter Logan Ross in Lewisburg, West Virginia said, “That wind is brutal here, I do have my snow pants on which is absolutely helping me here.”



By Monday overnight our winter storm wasn’t done with us yet either. Winter storm warnings continued into the early morning hours as strong northwest winds brought moisture down from The Great Lakes. These northwest winds also reinforced cold air which helped drop temps into the teens and wind-chill values into the negative numbers



At this point, everyone in our region had several inches of snow and it was still falling. Viewers from around the region sent in photo’s and requests to make the snow stop.

By the time all was said and done, from Sunday through Monday night, our forecasted snowfall map held true and our exhausted team was finally able to pack it in.



As we still have 2 months left of winter, and more snow on the way, know that when it comes to winter weather coverage, the StormTracker 59 and 59News team will be here for you with the most accurate forecast, area wide coverage, and a bit of fun along the way.





If you have photos of the snow in your area, be sure to share them with us on the StormTracker 59 Facebook Page, the WVNS 59 News Facebook page or e-mail at news@wvnstv.com