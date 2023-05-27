ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– The annual Strawberry Festival was in full swing with strawberry-themed fun just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The festival gathered more than 30 art and food vendors to the Alderson Memorial Bridge and downtown area to celebrate.

Live music played all day long while the community shopped, explored and enjoyed strawberries from Sunset Berry Farm.

Many festivalgoers even wore strawberry-themed get-ups to really embrace the spirit of the festival.

One art vendor, Kelsie Tyson, said the festival is a great way for small businesses to reach a bigger audience while still having fun.

“It’s so great to see the community come together and celebrate each other and have fun and make friends,” said Tyson.

Abigail Ramey-Polifka, a strawberry salesperson with Sunset Berry Farm, said this was her first time attending the strawberry festival, and she was so happy to see the amazing turnout.

“The festival is about strawberries, but really it’s more about the community and about bringing everybody together in a small town,” said Ramey-Polifka.

Other areas in Alderson offered fun activities like pony rides and strawberry-picking at the farm.

Nearby local shops were also offering discounts and restaurants had special menu items for the festival.