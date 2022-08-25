FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer accident on I-77 impacts the morning commute for Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Fayette County Dispatch said a tractor-trailer crossed the median and flipped over. West Virginia 511 stated this accident closed both northbound lanes and southbound lanes on I-77 at MM 62.5.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post, “traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at Chelyan and rerouted through Kanawha and Fayette County by Route 60 and Route 61, please use extra caution on these roads due to the large influx of traffic on the roadway.”

