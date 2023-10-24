Tuesday morning is chilly but man do we warm up nicely after sunrise. Indicative of October, cold mornings are just the price to pay for the 70 degree afternoons we’ll see. The picture perfect fall day is yours to enjoy!

Tonight we do cool back after sunset, but a comfy evening for dinner plans. Late tonight temps drop back into the 40s but we’ll remain in the low to mid 40s for overnight lows. Cool, but not as cold as where we started the week.

Wednesday again features a cool morning with many of us in the mid to upper 40s. Once again, we warm up into the 70s for the afternoon. A few clouds filter in from time to time but we remain dry thanks to high pressure hanging close by to deflect a warm front towards the Great Lakes. Simply stated, a repeat picture perfect fall day.

Thursday continues the dry and warm trend after a cool start. Temps rise back into the 70s for the afternoon despite a few more clouds over Wednesday. Again, we remain dry as high pressure returns to the region. Mountain counties will struggle a bit to hit 70 but a few manage by the late evening.

Friday boasts a mild morning for this late into October with many in the upper 40s and low 50s. Despite a few extra clouds, we still enjoy sunshine and a nice warm up into the afternoon. Highs for the day will top out in the low 70s for most with a few upper 60s dotting the higher elevations.

Saturday starts mild in the 50s with the 70s still achievable for many across the lowlands. So far, a very comfortable day as winds start to pick up out of the west. Despite mostly cloudy skies at times, high pressure looks to hang on for one more day to give us a rare dry Saturday in 2023.

Sunday is a mild day for October with morning temps in the 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will overtake the skies from time to time for a gloomy look, but for many, we do look dry enough. A passing shower, especially north of I-64 across Greenbrier County. Our days of above average temps are soon coming to an end as a blast of colder air is waiting just towards our northwest.



Monday a cold front slides through and for many, our high temperature of the day will occur in the morning as temps hover in the 60s. As showers pass from northwest to southeast, colder air settles into the region. Blowing rain showers will certainly make the day uncomfortable as temps slide all day long. By the evening, we’ll see many in the 40s. Showers continue into Halloween.

In your extended forecast temps take a nose dive as cold air overtakes much of the country. From highs in the 70s for the last week of October, we’re kicking off November with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. It’ll be a little while before we balance out closer to average.

TUESDAY

Sunshine and warm! Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds. Warmer yet! Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Some clouds, lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

A few extra clouds but warm. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Mild with a few clouds. Highs in the 70s

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy at times, stray shower. Highs in the 70s

MONDAY

Cloudy at times, cooler. Stray shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

HALLOWEEN – TUESDAY

Rain arrives, heavy at times. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain day side, Mtn. snow showers late. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Early snow flakes, rain showers PM. Highs in the 40s.