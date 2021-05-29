AAA expecting more travelers for holiday weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As we begin summer travel season, AAA is expecting many people to start hitting the roads. According to a survey, 55-percent of respondents said they are considering or planning a summer trip. Travel agents believe more people will be out this weekend because this is the first holiday where many COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“However, you want to take precautions and be aware of your surroundings as to what the local restrictions are in regards to COVID-19,” Melissa Norris, the senior travel agent with AAA said.



Norris also wants to remind people to get their car inspected and check the tires before hitting the roads. If you have any questions about COVID restrictions in other areas, you can visit their website.