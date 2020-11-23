AAA experts caution people traveling during holiday season

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Thanksgiving is typically a busy time for people who are traveling to see loved ones out of state. However, this year may be a little different.

Experts with AAA believe less people will be traveling this year then they did in previous years, because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

AAA Retailer, Autumn Bess, said if you plan on traveling this year to make sure your car is prepped to limit the amount of stops you will be making.

“Make sure you have your car prep so you can minizine the amount of stops along the way. Make sure you are packing things like extra snacks and beverages so you already have those things in the car,” Bess said.

Bess also reminded people pack a mask and other travel necessities.