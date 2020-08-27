AAA: Gas prices slightly up, only for a little while

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On the road again are many drivers throughout West Virginia. Yet for a pit stop at the pump, they are seeing a slight difference in how much filling up that tank is going to cost.

AAA said average gas prices are slightly higher nationwide in August 2020 at $2.22 per gallon, compared to $2.18 in July. West Virginia saw a bigger jump from $2.15 to $2.26 per gallon on average. Spokesperson Jenifer Moore explained the change is due to what is left of Hurricane Laura, which further drove the demand.

“Ahead of any storm, people make a rush to get gas,” Moore said. “Even if it’s not coming near them, we still have that ideology, ‘Let me go fill up my tank.'”

However, an plentiful supply of fuel is keeping prices from spiking, since few people traveled during the earlier stages of the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders were the norm.

“Demand was very, very low at that time,” Moore said. “We still have a lot of gas to get through.”

Ultimately, AAA predicts the uptick is only temporary, as drivers look to cap any pain at the pump and keep it in the rear view.

“Even though this slight price increase happens now, it’s going to go back down,” Moore said. “We have way too much gas to get through.”

AAA also said travel is on the rise over the last couple of weeks and will continue to do so into Labor Day Weekend, since families may be hitting one last road trip before West Virginia’s schools begin class September 8.