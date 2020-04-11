AAA offers virtual destination tours after trips cancelled during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With many trips and vacations cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA still found away to allow people to travel the world.

Starting April 14th, 2020, AAA will offer virtual trips to different countries. This allows people to go sight seeing from the comfort of their own homes.

Travel Agent Melissa Norris said this is not only fun but a way to plan for future trips after the pandemic is over.

“Families can join from the comfort of your home and dream and think about the world and the most popular destinations and with companies we can bring you there to those destinations,” Norris said.

Norris said these tours are open and free to the public. For a complete list of events click here.