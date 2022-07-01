GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The first weekend in July is predicted to be a record weekend for travel, according to a release by AAA. The organization reported about 48 million Americans will be taking trips for the Fourth of July. Many of them will be driving, and AAA representatives predicted car travel will break a record.

Some of those motorists stopped in southern West Virginia on Friday to fill their tanks and to eat.

Kate Traub, of Michigan, said she and a group of friends are riding motorcycles to Lake Norman. She reported they’ve seen a few traffic tangles in larger cities, but the ride to West Virginia had been an easy one

“This is my first big road trip,” said Traub. “Some places are a little hairy, but most places aren’t that bad.”

The Michigan group was at Ghent, which is just off the Interstate.

A little farther north along Interstate 77, the travel plaza at Tamarack was crowded with people. They stopped to eat, walk their dogs and stretch their legs. A family from Ohio was also headed to Lake Norman to stay at a friend’s lake house. They reported that they stop at the travel plaza every year since it’s halfway between Cleveland and Charlotte, North Carolina. They had advice for their fellow travelers.

“Stay a little bit under the speed limit, maybe one or two miles over,” advised Marvin Watson of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. “Just stay safe. Don’t’ rush.

“That’s the bottom line,” he added. “Just take your time.

“Get there, safely.”

AAA urged motorists to check their tires before a trip.

Visitors to the state reported Friday that gasoline prices were average around Beckley or, in some cases, slightly lower.