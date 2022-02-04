AAA provides safety advice for changing tires

MERCER COUNTY, W.V. (WVNS) – Following the tragic accident on I-77 that killed a man Thursday, February 3, 2022, Triple A is emphasizing the importance of safety if you need to pull over and change a tire.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA sad it’s crucial to pull your car as far away from the road as possible if you have to change a tire. And for drivers on the interstate, it’s much safer for to pull off at the nearest exit, as roads with less traffic are less dangerous and often have safe areas to pull off.

“If you are able to, put on your flashers to indicate to other motorists that you are having some difficulties,” said Hawkins. “And if you can make it to that exit ramp, that’s a much safer place to be.”

Hawkins also advises every driver to carry a safety kit with them in their car in case they do need to stop on a busy road. Hawkins says lots of people think to pack a safety kit in the winter, but it’s important to keep one in your car year round.

“Some of the things that I’d mention to have in there would be some reflective triangles or flares,” Hawkins told 59 News. “Those are helpful if you do have a break down. Not only put your flashers on but you can also put out those triangles or flares. Another suggestion I have for folks is to get a reflective vest and stick that in the trunk of your vehicle.”

But even with all those precautions taken, it’s still dangerous to be standing on the side of the road. So, Hawkins recommends that if you don’t feel you’re in a safe location, the best thing to do is stay inside your vehicle and call Triple A or a trucking company for assistance.

“We do recommend that, when at all possible, if you do find yourself having to stay by the roadside that you stay inside your vehicle. It’s actually safer that you do so,” said Hawkins.