AAA recommends checking your car ahead of travelling for the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The days leading up to Christmas and New Years can be some of the busiest travel days of the year. Triple AAA recommends checking your car for routine maintenance before heading out on the road.

Triple AAA says Christmas and New Years are particularly busy with vehicle traffic. Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver-Hawkins recommends checking your tire tread, car batteries and fluid levels. She also recommends packing an emergency kit with jumper cables, food, water, blankets and clothes for any weather scenario.

“You never know what the weather is going to do, let’s be honest, in West Virginia the weather can change quite quickly and depending on where you are heading, especially if you are heading to the North, you can run into some wintry weather certainly,” Hawkins said. “So make sure that you have a vehicle emergency kit packed, I tell people that is important all year round, but especially in the winter.”

Hawkins said anyone planning to travel for the holidays should pack their patience and prepare for heavy traffic and travel delays. The most important thing to remember if you are heading out on the road this weekend is to be careful and stay safe.