AAA recommends virtual travel plans while under stay at home order

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On a day that should be busy with people traveling for either spring break or to see family members for Easter, the highway was empty.

Travel Agent with AAA Melissa Norris said there are other options to keep family traditions alive and everyone safe while listening to the stay at home order.

“Instead of traveling we suggest that families host a virtual Easter celebration,” Norris said. “Families can always get together by Facetime, Zoom. They can share their recipes and their meals and photos of the kids having fun, what ever that is through a social distancing celebration.”

Norris said AAA encourages people to follow the CDC guidelines that are in place. She also said they are still working during the pandemic to help people whose trips may have been cancelled.