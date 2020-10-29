AAA warns drivers of time change-related drowsiness, maintaining headlights for night travel

FILE – In this March 30, 2018, file photo, a motorist waits at a traffic light while the waxing full moon rises in the distance in Overland Park, Kan. The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, and AAA is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the clocks falling back an hour the weekend of October 31, 2020, AAA is warning drivers of drowsiness related to the time change.

In addition to any fatigue, the travel agency is urging travelers to pay closer attention to their headlight use on darker roads.

“Driving in the dark is more risky for any driver,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “Reduced visibility and the prevalence of drowsy driving are just two of the dangers that drivers face on dark roads. It’s up to all of us to do our part to stay alert and be careful when driving at night.”

Driving while tired is a major traffic hazard. With time “falling back”, many look forward to the extra hour of sleep and disregard their sleep schedule, which AAA said, can cause for drowsiness on the roadways.

With the sun setting sooner due to the time change, AAA encourages all drivers to keep their headlights up to date for better visibility. For more information on on checking headlights and signs of malfunction, visit the AAA Newsroom:

Changes in eyesight create additional risks while driving at night.

“As we age, our pupils get smaller and don’t dilate as much in dark conditions, making it more difficult to see at night,” said Moore. “By age 60, eyes need three times as much light to see as they did at age 20. That means drivers with vision problems that may affect driving, as well as senior drivers, should take extra care when driving after dark.”

For more information and visuals on light requirements changing over time visit the AAA’s Senior Driving website: