Abnormally dry conditions make it harder to maintain golf courses

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — With the dry weather affecting the majority of our area, some farms and even golf courses are seeing the impact. According to the Climate Prediction Center, July is considered the wettest month in Raleigh County.

The Resort at Glade Springs is crowded with golfers for their member’s golf tournaments. July is considered one of the wettest months in Beckley, averaging about five inches of rain; however this year, according to the Climate Prediction Center, we have only seen 3.29 inches of rain. Many employees at The Resort at Glade Springs are seeing this first-hand on their golf courses.

“Luckily enough, we have lakes and an irrigation system here so we are able to get water that way. And we do a lot of hand watering taking a water truck out there with a horse watering all of the tees and greens and everything that it needs,” Kyle Long, Head Golf Professional at The Resort of Glade Springs said.

Not only does this affect the courses at the resort, but it can also affect vegetation and wildlife. The water level at one of the ponds at the golf course has gone down due to the abnormally dry conditions we are experiencing. Long said the ponds around the golf courses are what they use to keep it green.

“They are definitely going down right now so we need the rain. I’m not worried yet, I think we will be ok. I think we will be alright,” Long said.

Long said if he would ask Mother Nature one thing it would be this…

“Probably, a little bit of rain a couple of days a week, early morning try midnight to about six o’clock,” Long continued.

Long said one thing guests can do to help keep the course nice is to replace their divots and ball mark.