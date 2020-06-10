Absentee ballots caused confusion at the polls in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Poll workers in Fayette County ran into an unusual problem during the primary election.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of voters chose to vote through the absentee ballot. According to Alicia Treadway, the current Fayette County Clerk, lot of people tried to bring their ballots to the polling places on election day. This caused confusion for the poll workers.

“If they don’t have the ballot, they’re saying they’ve trashed it, they’ved burned it, they’ve shred it. How do we know? Then we have to challenge their vote,” Treadway said.

If a vote came in with an empty absentee ballot, poll workers would throw it away and let the person vote as normal.