Academy of Careers and Technology offers free classes to adults

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are an adult and want to get a head start on a new career, these free classes may be for you!

The Academy of Careers and Technology is offering free classes to adults starting in August 2020. They teamed up with West Virginia Department of Career and Technical Education to fill the spots in high school classes.

These free classes are offered in 20 of their programs:

Automotive Technology

Building Maintenance and Operations

Careers in Education

Carpentry

Coding, App and Game Design

Collision Repair Technology

Computer Aided Drafting and Design

Computer Systems Repair Technology

Dental Assisting

Diesel Equipment Technology

Electrical Technician

EMT

Law and Public Safety

Masonry

Medical Assisting

Project Lead The Way

ProStart Restaurant Management

Therapeutic Services

Welding

Charles Pack Jr. is the Director of Career and Technology for Raleigh County Schools.

“We offer career and technical training that prepares these students for a job immediately after they finish our program. Some of them will go onto college, especially if they are looking into engineering or healthcare, they can go on to college but they’ll have a great foundation from here,” Pack said.

Classes will only be offered if there is room after high school students enroll. Adults will have to take a background check and do some testing to be accepted. If interested, contact the Academy of Careers and Technology.