Academy of Careers and Technology plans to host virtual Festival of Trees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Students at the Academy of Careers and Technology School in Beckley started decorating their Christmas Trees for their annual Tree contest.

This year would be the 20th year of the Festival of Trees. Usually, the lobby is filled with guests coming in to judge the students trees. However, this year due to the pandemic, that will not be happening.

Principal David Pack said they still decided to decorate the tress to try and bring some holiday cheer into the building.

“This year we were unable to invite the public here, but we still wanted to do as much as we could to bring some christmas cheer to the building,” Pack said

He said they plan on hosting a virtual event so the community can see the trees. As for a date, that’s still to be determined.