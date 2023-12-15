BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Access Health and the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a neighborhood clinic at Stratton Elementary School on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Officials from Access Health, Raleigh County Schools and Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce gathered at Stratton Elementary School to celebrate the grand opening and to usher in a new era in community health care.

The Access Health clinic is inside the school and now serves not only students but the public-at-large.

Nurses at Access Health said the Stratton Elementary School clinic is the only one of its kind in Beckley.

“We have twelve other school-based clinics, but this is our first one that’s open to the community,” said Access Health Administrator Brittany Martin. “And we’re very excited to be part of the Stratton community, here in the East Beckley community, so that way, all these surrounding neighborhoods have direct access to care now.”

The new clinic has its own entrance, separate from the school, for the public to use.

Patients can visit the clinic on weekdays, during school hours.