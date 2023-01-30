BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A health program for pregnant and postpartum women in Raleigh County won an award for its outstanding achievements in the community.

The program, called Mommy & Me As Healthy As Can Be, is a medical and behavioral health program that helps pregnant and postpartum women through addiction, depression, and aids their overall health.

Due to their efforts, the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership, whose goal is to improve health outcomes for pregnant women and their babies in West Virginia, presented them with an award.

“We’re going to be kind to you. What are your issues, what are your health problems, what do you need, and how can we best help you throughout your pregnancy, throughout your delivery process, your hospital stay, and then your postpartum stay as well,” said Judd Lindley, an OBGYN physician at Access Health. “That’s the real key, this program is designed to be of maximum help. There is nothing punitive about it at all.”

Mommy & Me began in 2020 and is in its third year of assisting women in Southern West Virginia. The program also helps women in need of housing, transportation, medical services, and professional counseling sessions.

Lisa Richards, a psychologist at Access Health and the program coordinator for Mommy & Me, said they are helping anywhere from 60 to 80 women a month, and hopes to expand the program’s reach in other areas in the state who may need help as well, including women at Southern Regional Jail.

Overall, the award recognized the program and the strides they take to help change women’s lives for the better.

To learn more about the program, call Access Health or schedule a women’s health appointment to get started.