HARTS RUN, WV (WVNS) — An accident shut down a section of westbound I-64 in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers confirmed the accident is at mile marker 171 in the Harts Run area. The westbound side of the interstate is completely shut down at this time.

The amount of vehicles involved, possibility of injuries, and agencies who responded are unknown.

Drivers are asked to take exit 175 at White Sulphur Springs and use Route 60 as a detour until further notice.