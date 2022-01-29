Accident in Fayette County leads to three injured, two first responders

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A vehicle accident results in three individuals, including 2 first responders transported to the hospital.



According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the call came in just after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, for an accident on Coal River Mountain Road in Pax, where a vehicle had gone over the side of a mountain, and the driver was trapped.









Multiple crews were dispatched including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Hope Fire Department and EMS, Pax Fire Department, Fayette County High Angle Rescue Team, General Ambulance, Jan Care, and Health Net Ground Services. It took first responders time to get there due to vehicles getting stuck in the snow.



The driver was rescued and brought to medical personnel. During this time, a firefighter had a medical emergency and required medical attention.



While the driver and firefighter were treated, the Deputy Sheriff on the scene attempted to leave when his patrol vehicle began to slide. Afraid his vehicle was going to go over the mountain, the deputy jumped from his vehicle and was then struck by the sliding vehicle.



The driver, the firefighter, and the Deputy Sheriff were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for their injuries.



Their conditions at this time are unknown.