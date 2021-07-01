Accident in Raleigh County, traffic delays expected

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Raleigh County on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in at 3:04 Thursday afternoon. The said it happened on Ritter Drive in Daniels at the intersection of Grandview Road. At least three vehicles were involved.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriffs Department. Delays in traffic can be expected until the scene is cleared. No word yet on if anyone was injured.