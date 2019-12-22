Breaking News
Accident involving at least 69 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge, 51 injured

by: Madison Pearman

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a “69-vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 51 reported injuries Sunday morning.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police confirmed that 51 people were treated and transported in the 69-vehicle involved pileup. All lanes have now reopened.

Police confirmed 11 of those victims have serious injuries and two others have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

VDOT added that one eastbound lane were also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident. Those eastbound lanes have since reopened.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).

Viewers who tell us they are involved in the accident were able to send photos and videos of the scene.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted shortly after the incident advising everyone to use caution and stay safe.

Police say no charges have been placed at this time, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.

This is a breaking news story.

