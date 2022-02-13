WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)- I-64 East is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident that involves hazardous materials.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, I-64 is shut down at Hart’s Run exit. Traffic is being rerouted to U.S. Route 60 east through White Sulphur Springs.

Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, Fairlea EMS, and Lewisburg Fire Department all responded. Dispatchers confirmed there are injuries but could not tell 59News the extent or how many.

It is unknown when the road will be reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This situation is developing and details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News as we learn more.