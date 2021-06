PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An accident on I-77 sent one person to a hospital.

According to dispatchers, tt happened around 7 a.m. on the I-77 northbound lanes.

According to Trooper B.D. Gillespie, a car and tractor trailer made contact with each other, causing the two vehicles to wreck. The tractor trailer overturned near mile marker 17.

One driver was flown to a hospital for injuries to his arm. The accident is under investigation.