PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– An accident on I-77 Southbound closed down one lane between mile marker nine and 10 in Mercer County on Monday, November 22.

According to the Mercer County Dispatch, the call came in around 4:20 pm. The accident involved two vehicles, with one vehicle turned over onto the median.

The West Virginia Turnpike Police, East River Fire Department and Princeton Rescue responded.

