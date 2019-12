BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Officers are responding to an accident located in front of the United Cycle on Robert C. Byrd Dr. Despatchers tell 59News the call came in around 5:15 this evening. One lane of Robert C. Byrd Dr. is closed.

Two people are reported with injuries. Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police, and Jan-Care EMS are responding to the accident.