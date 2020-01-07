Closings
Early morning accidents across southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Accidents and disabled vehicles are being reported to the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. According to Raleigh County accidents and disabled vehicles have shutdown Airport Road and the Raleigh hill area on Route 19.

According to West Virginia 511 there is an accident on I-77 at Mile Marker 51. That is just north of the North Beckley exit.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes. There is no word on injuries or lane blockages.

There is a disabled vehicle on I-64 near Mile Marker 130. That is just past the Grandview exit. It happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes.

An accident is reported in the northbound lanes of I-77 in the Princeton area. It happened around 8:15 a.m. near Exit 9.

Drivers are advised to stay home until plow trucks get ahead of the snow. If you must go out, use caution when traveling on Tuesday morning.

