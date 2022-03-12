











UPDATE: March 12, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The scene is clear and traffic is operating at two lanes again.

GHENT, WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and the Raleigh County Sherriff’s Department responded to a 3 vehicle accident along U.S. 19 in Ghent. At 2:40, traffic was down to one lane around the accident scene.



Fire Fighters with Ghent told 59News no injuries were reported. An investigation into the crash is underway but responders on the ground say winter weather is likely the cause. Wind-blown snow covered the roadway at the scene.

Tow trucks were on the scene helping clear the wreckage with the road expected to be re-opened in the next hour.