Accident shuts down part of Airport Rd.

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving two vehicles shuts down a portion of Airport road on Friday, Nov. 22. The call came in just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident happened in front of the Shell gas station in Beaver. The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Jan Care ambulance responded to the scene, closing that portion of the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.