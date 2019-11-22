Accident shuts down part of Airport Rd.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident GENERIC 2_1513000196949.JPG

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving two vehicles shuts down a portion of Airport road on Friday, Nov. 22. The call came in just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident happened in front of the Shell gas station in Beaver. The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Jan Care ambulance responded to the scene, closing that portion of the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking"

Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers"

First Lady reads to Raleigh County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Lady reads to Raleigh County students"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News